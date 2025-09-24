Minister Defends Vavar Swamy's Legacy Amidst Right-Wing Campaign

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has dismissed reports of a campaign by right-wing groups against Vavar Swamy, the Muslim companion of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala. Vasavan emphasized Vavar's significant role in the pilgrimage to the hill shrine, stating that thousands of devotees pass through Erumely, where Vavar's mosque is located.

Addressing reporters, Vasavan criticized the BJP and RSS for proposing that a sacred place be dedicated to 'Vapuran' rather than Vavar. According to right-wing groups, Vapuran is a spiritual entity linked to Lord Ayyappa. The minister insisted that as per Sabarimala customs, devotees offer prayers to Vavar before trekking to the hill shrine, and a representative of Vavar is present at the temple complex.

Vasavan highlighted the importance of maintaining these traditions and condemned recent right-wing events for promoting divisive rhetoric. He urged the public to preserve Kerala's cultural and secular legacy, rejecting claims that Vavar is unconnected to Sabarimala, as suggested at a recent Sabarimala Protection Conclave organized by Sangh Parivar.

(With inputs from agencies.)