MiG-21: A Farewell to India's Winged Warrior

The Indian Air Force is set to retire the iconic MiG-21 fighter jets, a symbol of India's air power for over six decades, with a decommissioning event in Chandigarh. The ceremony will include a ceremonial flypast, marking the end of an era for the MiG-21, which played crucial roles in several wars and conflicts.

Updated: 24-09-2025 18:08 IST
MiG-21: A Farewell to India's Winged Warrior
The iconic Russian-built MiG-21 fighter jets, instrumental to the Indian Air Force for more than sixty years, are set to retire this week at a commemorative ceremony in Chandigarh. The event marks the end of an era for a fighter that has witnessed and shaped history.

Scheduled for September 26, the jets will perform a ceremonial flypast as part of their decommissioning ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force Station. The MiG-21s, known as the 'Panthers' from the 23 Squadron, will make their final flight, symbolizing a significant moment in the history of Indian aviation.

Highlighting the event, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh will pilot the squadron's last sortie, while dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former IAF chiefs will be present. The MiG-21, having served in notable wars, exits with a remarkable legacy, despite its safety controversies.

