Championing Special Olympics: Delhi Unveils New Opportunities for Athletes

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the Special Olympics India National Powerlifting Championship and announced plans for a new stadium for children with special needs. Cash awards for winners were outlined, and recent GST cuts on sports equipment were highlighted. Sood emphasized the importance of Special Olympics in fostering resilience and confidence.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Special Olympics India National Powerlifting Championship at Maitreyi College, revealing plans for a dedicated sports complex for children with special needs.

Speaking at this pivotal event by Special Olympics Bharat-Delhi, in partnership with the Sports Authority of India and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sood announced financial incentives, including cash awards of up to Rs 15 lakh for Special Olympics medalists.

Celebrating this initiative, Sood commended the recent GST reduction on sports gear, attributing it to Prime Minister Modi's insight, and highlighted the renewed focus on building athlete confidence and health through comprehensive programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

