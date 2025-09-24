Delhi High Court Steps Up to Protect Tughlaqabad Fort from Encroachment

The Delhi High Court has mandated the protection of Tughlaqabad Fort, a national monument, from encroachments. Highlighting its historical significance, the court insisted that unauthorized constructions must be removed to preserve this landmark while addressing the human challenge of relocating affected families.

The court emphasized coordinated efforts from the Centre, Delhi government, ASI, and municipal bodies to implement a joint policy. This plan should focus on not only removing illegal structures but also rehabilitating displaced residents. Recognizing Tughlaqabad Fort's historical value, the court underlined the need to comply with heritage protection laws.

Various authorities, including the CBI, have been involved in tackling encroachments around the fort, with the court continuing to monitor progress. A committee has been formed to explore rehabilitation schemes like PM-UDAY, as the hearing continues regarding the widespread illegal activities in the area.

