Delhi High Court Steps Up to Protect Tughlaqabad Fort from Encroachment

The Delhi High Court emphasizes the urgent need to protect Tughlaqabad Fort, a significant historical monument, from encroachments and illegal constructions. It calls for collaboration between government bodies to resolve encroachment issues and stresses the importance of preserving heritage while addressing the complex human problems of displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court has mandated the protection of Tughlaqabad Fort, a national monument, from encroachments. Highlighting its historical significance, the court insisted that unauthorized constructions must be removed to preserve this landmark while addressing the human challenge of relocating affected families.

The court emphasized coordinated efforts from the Centre, Delhi government, ASI, and municipal bodies to implement a joint policy. This plan should focus on not only removing illegal structures but also rehabilitating displaced residents. Recognizing Tughlaqabad Fort's historical value, the court underlined the need to comply with heritage protection laws.

Various authorities, including the CBI, have been involved in tackling encroachments around the fort, with the court continuing to monitor progress. A committee has been formed to explore rehabilitation schemes like PM-UDAY, as the hearing continues regarding the widespread illegal activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

