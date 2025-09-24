Star-Studded Moments Shine at 71st National Film Awards

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony held in New Delhi turned the spotlight on the best of Indian cinema, honoring artists for their remarkable contributions. Among the stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey captured public attention with their heartwarming moments and shared success stories.

The event was graced by memorable scenes, including images of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey helping each other don their National Award medals. Vikrant expressed his motivation and admiration, revealing the inspiring atmosphere shared among these accomplished actors. Both he and Shah Rukh took home awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Rani was recognized as Best Actress.

Vikrant Massey shared his experiences and aspirations, emphasizing the significance of fulfilling his dreams while acknowledging the responsibilities that come with such achievements. Vikrant's award-winning film, '12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, highlights the struggles and triumphs of Manoj Kumar Sharma on his journey to crack the UPSC exam, with pivotal performances by Medha Shankr and Shraddha Joshi.