Tragic Loss: The Passing of Zubeen Garg in Singapore

The Assam Association Singapore reported that some of its members are cooperating with authorities to investigate the death of famous singer Zubeen Garg. This revelation came amidst ongoing inquiries and legal limitations on public statements regarding the case.

The association expressed its profound sorrow over the sudden death of Zubeen Garg, affectionally called Zubeen Da, which has left the Assamese community in mourning. The association extended condolences to his family and the broader Assamese community.

Garg passed away during a planned yacht trip to Singapore's Saint John Island. He was scheduled to perform at a cultural festival, which coincided with the celebration of India's diplomatic ties with Singapore. Following his death, the High Commission of India cancelled all related events.

(With inputs from agencies.)