Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, the Grammy-winning artist, announced the birth of her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple revealed their daughter's name and shared her first images. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together since 2020 and are also parents to two other children, RZA and Riot Rose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Grammy-winning singer Rihanna has joyously announced the birth of her third child with renowned rapper A$AP Rocky. The superstar shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, revealing her daughter's name and debuting her first photos.

The 37-year-old singer's post included an adorable picture of her cradling the newborn, dressed in pink, and a pair of tiny pink baby shoes. A$AP Rocky, the baby's father, commented affectionately: "MY LIL LADIES."

The celebrity couple, who have been in a relationship since 2020, already have two children together, RZA Athelston and Riot Rose. Rihanna, who last released an album in 2016, has since launched a successful beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky released his fourth studio album in 2025.

