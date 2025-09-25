Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky

Grammy-winning singer Rihanna has joyously announced the birth of her third child with renowned rapper A$AP Rocky. The superstar shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, revealing her daughter's name and debuting her first photos.

The 37-year-old singer's post included an adorable picture of her cradling the newborn, dressed in pink, and a pair of tiny pink baby shoes. A$AP Rocky, the baby's father, commented affectionately: "MY LIL LADIES."

The celebrity couple, who have been in a relationship since 2020, already have two children together, RZA Athelston and Riot Rose. Rihanna, who last released an album in 2016, has since launched a successful beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky released his fourth studio album in 2025.

