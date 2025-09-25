Left Menu

Sikkim Opens Strategic Battlefield Sites to Domestic Tourists

The Sikkim government will open the battlefield sites of Doka-La and Cho-La to domestic tourists from October 1 under the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative. Tourists must obtain permits and pay fees while following strict security and environmental guidelines. Only a limited number of vehicles are permitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government has announced the opening of the historic battlefield sites of Doka-La and Cho-La to domestic tourists starting October 1. This decision, under the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative, allows Indian tourists to visit these strategic locations, situated near the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction, officials said.

Access will be granted under strict regulations prioritizing security and environmental conservation. Tourists are required to secure permits through registered tour operators, present voter ID cards, and pay a permit fee of Rs 1,120 per person. The permit includes fees for wildlife sanctuary entry and contributions to the Tsomgo Pokhari Sangrakshan Samiti.

To manage the sensitive ecological and geopolitical nature of the area, the government has imposed a cap of 25 tourist vehicles and 25 bikers per day. Only high-capacity vehicles are allowed due to the challenging terrain. Army, Sikkim Police, and tourism personnel will ensure security and safety for these staggered group tours, which will have scheduled departures to manage traffic.

