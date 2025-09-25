Left Menu

MiG-21: The End of an Era in Indian Aviation

The Indian Air Force's MiG-21, a supersonic fighter jet that marked the nation's entry into the jet age in the 1960s, is set to take its final flight. The aircraft, a significant part of India's military history, will be decommissioned, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:25 IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is marking the end of an era as the iconic MiG-21 takes its final flight on Friday. This supersonic fighter jet, introduced in the 1960s, propelled India into the jet age and has been a significant part of the nation's military arsenal for over six decades.

The decommissioning ceremony will be held in Chandigarh, where former IAF chiefs like Air Chief Marshal A Y Tipnis will reminisce about the aircraft's storied history. The MiG-21 has faced challenges, associated with numerous crashes and described by some as 'flying coffins', although veterans stress its pivotal role in missions from the 1965 war to the 2019 Balakot strike.

As air warriors bid farewell, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh paid tribute with solo sorties. The MiG-21's legacy as a trailblazer in Indian aviation remains unparalleled, having served as the backbone of the IAF and training generations of pilots. Its final flight signifies a momentous chapter in the annals of India's defense history closing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

