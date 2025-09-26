Delhi High Court Questions Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Suit Against Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies, Netflix

The Delhi High Court has taken a critical stance on a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Netflix. Wankhede contends the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' tarnishes his reputation.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav questioned the suit's jurisdiction in Delhi, pointing out its lack of maintainability. Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Wankhede, argued the series' wide viewership, including in Delhi, justifies the case. The court allotted time for an amended application to address these issues.

The suit targets Red Chillies, Netflix, and other media giants and seeks Rs 2 crore in damages, intended for donation to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. Allegations include misleading depictions of anti-drug agencies and national honour violations. The court awaits an amended plea for further action.

