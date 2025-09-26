Prithvi Awards Set to Honor Pioneers in ESG Excellence

The ESG Research Foundation is set to host the 3rd Prithvi Award ceremony on September 27 at Hotel Shangri-La in New Delhi, an influential event recognizing leaders in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence within India's corporate landscape.

The ceremony will see Union Minister of Law, Shri Arjun Meghwal, as Chief Guest, emphasizing the government's focus on ethical governance. Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, a renowned social welfare advocate and Member of Parliament, will be the Guest of Honour, underlining the importance of social impact in sustainable development.

This event aims to celebrate companies with exemplary ESG practices, encouraging wider adoption and stressing the necessity of integrating sustainability into business models. The awards serve as a forum for vital discussions on ESG's future in India, echoing the Foundation's unwavering dedication to promoting a responsible business environment.