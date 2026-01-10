Left Menu

Boeing's MAX 10: Progress Amidst Challenges

The FAA has approved Boeing's MAX 10 to advance to the second phase of flight testing, a key step in its delayed certification process. With over 1,200 orders and competition from Airbus' A321neo, Boeing aims to complete certification by the year's end to boost revenue.

Updated: 10-01-2026 04:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 04:18 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given Boeing's 737 MAX 10 the green light for phase two of flight testing, marking a significant step forward in the aircraft's long-delayed certification process. A source confirmed the advancement in testing, though Boeing and the FAA remained tight-lipped about the development.

Boeing faces critical delays due to a persistent engine deicing issue affecting both the MAX 7 and MAX 10 models. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about completing certification this year. Analysts believe that delivering the MAX 10 is crucial for bolstering Boeing's revenue and cash flow.

In a competitive market, the MAX 10 risks losing share to Airbus' A321neo. However, recent orders, like Alaska Airlines' procurement of 105 MAX 10 aircraft, underscore market confidence in certification progress. Production is contingent on final approval, with the industry closely monitoring developments for a clear path forward.

