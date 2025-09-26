Left Menu

Kerala Declares Holiday for Durga Ashtami Amid Navaratri Festivities

The Kerala government has announced a public holiday on September 30 in celebration of Durga Ashtami during Navaratri. The holiday impacts government offices, educational institutions, and public sector firms, but legislative officials must work as usual. Heads of offices are tasked with ensuring responsibilities related to the Assembly are met.

The Kerala government has announced a public holiday on September 30, aligning with Durga Ashtami as part of the Navaratri celebrations. The holiday notice was declared Friday, affecting government and semi-government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions, including professional colleges.

According to the official order, this holiday forms part of a three-day break extending to October 1, observed as Puja, and October 2, in honor of Gandhi Jayanti. However, it is noteworthy that officials associated with the Legislative Assembly have been instructed to continue their duties as usual.

In line with the directive, heads of offices are also tasked with ensuring that responsibilities linked to the functioning of the Assembly are maintained smoothly, ensuring minimal disruption during this holiday period.

