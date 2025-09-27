Left Menu

The Return of a Legend: Stan Lee Revives at L.A. Comic Con in Holographic Form

Stan Lee makes a holographic return to L.A. Comic Con to meet fans, courtesy of a collaboration between Proto Hologram and Hyperreal. Despite mixed reactions, the initiative aims to preserve Lee’s legacy, allowing interaction with his avatar that only uses Lee’s documented words.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 03:53 IST
The Return of a Legend: Stan Lee Revives at L.A. Comic Con in Holographic Form

In a groundbreaking tribute to nostalgia and technology, late Marvel legend Stan Lee will reappear at L.A. Comic Con—albeit in holographic form. The virtual replica allows fans to interact with the charismatic creator of superheroes like Spider-Man and Hulk.

This futuristic initiative is a collaboration between Proto Hologram and Hyperreal, both pioneering companies in digital holograms and AI-generated avatars. The project took flight six months ago with the vision to immortalize Lee's legacy and introduce new fans to the Marvel universe through a holographic lens.

While some Marvel enthusiasts celebrate the innovation, others criticize the endeavor on platforms like Reddit, questioning whether it respects his memory. The technology ensures the hologram speaks only documented words of Lee, encapsulating his essence but stoking a complex debate about posthumous digital presence.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

 Global
2
Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controversy

Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controver...

 Global
3
Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

 Global
4
Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025