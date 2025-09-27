The Return of a Legend: Stan Lee Revives at L.A. Comic Con in Holographic Form

In a groundbreaking tribute to nostalgia and technology, late Marvel legend Stan Lee will reappear at L.A. Comic Con—albeit in holographic form. The virtual replica allows fans to interact with the charismatic creator of superheroes like Spider-Man and Hulk.

This futuristic initiative is a collaboration between Proto Hologram and Hyperreal, both pioneering companies in digital holograms and AI-generated avatars. The project took flight six months ago with the vision to immortalize Lee's legacy and introduce new fans to the Marvel universe through a holographic lens.

While some Marvel enthusiasts celebrate the innovation, others criticize the endeavor on platforms like Reddit, questioning whether it respects his memory. The technology ensures the hologram speaks only documented words of Lee, encapsulating his essence but stoking a complex debate about posthumous digital presence.