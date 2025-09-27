Coco Gauff Seeks New Nickname from Enthusiastic Chinese Fans

Defending champion Coco Gauff is enjoying her time with fans at the China Open and is open to adopting a new nickname, ideally one that aligns with her fierce on-court persona.

Gauff, who secured a solid 6-4, 6-0 victory over Kamilla Rakhimova, is known to fans as the 'Fruit Salad Queen' and 'Ambassador of Beijing,' references that stem from her energy snack of choice and her admiration for the city.

She is captivated by the thoughtfulness of the Chinese fans, who have showered her with more gifts than she's ever received, inspiring her to travel light in anticipation of their generosity.