Vijay Bids Farewell to Cinema, Dedicates Future to Fans
At the audio launch of 'Jana Nayagan' in Malaysia, actor-politician Vijay announced his decision to leave cinema for his fans, marking his farewell before entering politics. The event drew a record audience, featured live performances, and emotional speeches, celebrating Vijay's impact on Tamil cinema.
In a striking announcement, actor-politician Vijay declared his departure from cinema to stand by his fans, who, he said, have provided him with everything, including a 'fort'. This announcement came during the audio launch of his film 'Jana Nayagan' in Kuala Lumpur.
Vijay's farewell was made more poignant by the record attendance at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, as it set a new milestone in the Malaysian Book of Records. The event featured enthralling performances and heartfelt tributes from fans and colleagues, underscoring Vijay's immense influence in Tamil cinema.
Despite the non-political nature of the event, Vijay hinted at his political ambitions set for 2026. The farewell event, airing on Zee Tamil, reaffirmed his unrivaled stature among fans and the industry, as urged by veteran actors and co-stars to reconsider his decision.
