Left Menu

Vijay Bids Farewell to Cinema, Dedicates Future to Fans

At the audio launch of 'Jana Nayagan' in Malaysia, actor-politician Vijay announced his decision to leave cinema for his fans, marking his farewell before entering politics. The event drew a record audience, featured live performances, and emotional speeches, celebrating Vijay's impact on Tamil cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:32 IST
Vijay Bids Farewell to Cinema, Dedicates Future to Fans
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking announcement, actor-politician Vijay declared his departure from cinema to stand by his fans, who, he said, have provided him with everything, including a 'fort'. This announcement came during the audio launch of his film 'Jana Nayagan' in Kuala Lumpur.

Vijay's farewell was made more poignant by the record attendance at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, as it set a new milestone in the Malaysian Book of Records. The event featured enthralling performances and heartfelt tributes from fans and colleagues, underscoring Vijay's immense influence in Tamil cinema.

Despite the non-political nature of the event, Vijay hinted at his political ambitions set for 2026. The farewell event, airing on Zee Tamil, reaffirmed his unrivaled stature among fans and the industry, as urged by veteran actors and co-stars to reconsider his decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Magnus Carlsen's Fiery Exit: Chess Champion's Frustration in Qatar

Magnus Carlsen's Fiery Exit: Chess Champion's Frustration in Qatar

 Global
2
Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

 India
3
Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

 India
4
Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash

Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Offi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025