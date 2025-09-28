Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Heartfelt Thanks

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor marked his 43rd birthday on September 28, expressing gratitude to fans through a personalized video. Amidst family warmth and social media tributes, he shared touching moments with daughter Raha. On the professional front, Kapoor gears up for exciting roles in upcoming films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:57 IST
Actor Ranbir Kapoor (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday, September 28, with a heartfelt message of gratitude to his fans. In a video shared on his lifestyle brand ARKS's Instagram page, Kapoor expressed appreciation for the myriad birthday wishes he received, while graciously acknowledging the passage of time.

"Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming on my birthday," Kapoor stated, noting the increasing gray in his beard as a token of his 43 years. He emphasized his gratitude towards his family, friends, his professional journey, and especially his supporters for making his day memorable. The presence of his daughter, Raha Kapoor, was subtly hinted at during his video message.

Adding layers to the celebration, Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared endearing birthday messages on social media. Neetu posted a touching family photo on her Instagram story, while Riddhima shared nostalgic family moments. Professionally, Kapoor is set to captivate audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' and Nitesh Tiwari's epic 'Ramayana'. He also recently appeared in a cameo role on Netflix's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

