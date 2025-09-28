Sacred Pedestal Recovered: The Mystery of the Missing Sabarimala Peedam

The vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board has successfully recovered the missing peedam of the Dwarapalaka idols from the Sabarimala temple. The sacred object was found at the residence of a sponsor's relative in Thiruvananthapuram, according to TDB officials.

This discovery follows the Kerala High Court's directive for an investigation, after noticing discrepancies in the weight of gold-clad copper plates of the idols. Sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty had revealed that he sponsored a gold-plated peedam when the plates were taken for recladding in 2019.

Vigilance Superintendent Sunil Kumar confirmed the peedam's recovery to PTI, noting its transfer back to Sabarimala. While the case is ongoing, further details remain undisclosed, awaiting further court discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)