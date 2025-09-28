Left Menu

Sacred Pedestal Recovered: The Mystery of the Missing Sabarimala Peedam

The Travancore Devaswom Board's vigilance recovered the missing peedam, a sacred pedestal of Dwarapalaka idols, from a sponsor's relative's home. The recovery followed a Kerala High Court investigation into the missing gold-clad copper plates' weight reduction. The peedam, absent from the Sabarimala temple, was traced through meticulous investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:26 IST
Sacred Pedestal Recovered: The Mystery of the Missing Sabarimala Peedam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board has successfully recovered the missing peedam of the Dwarapalaka idols from the Sabarimala temple. The sacred object was found at the residence of a sponsor's relative in Thiruvananthapuram, according to TDB officials.

This discovery follows the Kerala High Court's directive for an investigation, after noticing discrepancies in the weight of gold-clad copper plates of the idols. Sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty had revealed that he sponsored a gold-plated peedam when the plates were taken for recladding in 2019.

Vigilance Superintendent Sunil Kumar confirmed the peedam's recovery to PTI, noting its transfer back to Sabarimala. While the case is ongoing, further details remain undisclosed, awaiting further court discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025