BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Intervenes in Pune Noise Controversy
BJP MP Medha Kulkarni intervened in a dandiya event in Pune's Kothrud area, citing noise complaints from local residents, including the elderly and those with health issues. The Rajya Sabha MP plans to meet with officials to prevent future disturbances and address the community's concerns.
BJP MP Medha Kulkarni halted a dandiya event during Navratri in Pune's Kothrud area, responding to locals' complaints of noise disturbances. Residents, including senior citizens and health-compromised individuals, expressed concerns.
Kulkarni, upon receiving numerous calls about the loud music from the event, proceeded to Jeet Ground where the festivity was held. The instance has sparked attention as a video went viral on social media platforms.
Despite notifying authorities, including police officials, Kulkarni expressed disappointment at the inaction on complaints. She intends to meet with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address noise regulations and plans to initiate a community movement.
