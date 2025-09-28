Left Menu

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Intervenes in Pune Noise Controversy

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni intervened in a dandiya event in Pune's Kothrud area, citing noise complaints from local residents, including the elderly and those with health issues. The Rajya Sabha MP plans to meet with officials to prevent future disturbances and address the community's concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:12 IST
BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Intervenes in Pune Noise Controversy
Medha Kulkarni
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni halted a dandiya event during Navratri in Pune's Kothrud area, responding to locals' complaints of noise disturbances. Residents, including senior citizens and health-compromised individuals, expressed concerns.

Kulkarni, upon receiving numerous calls about the loud music from the event, proceeded to Jeet Ground where the festivity was held. The instance has sparked attention as a video went viral on social media platforms.

Despite notifying authorities, including police officials, Kulkarni expressed disappointment at the inaction on complaints. She intends to meet with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address noise regulations and plans to initiate a community movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025