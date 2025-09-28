Delhi Blossoms as India's Cultural Beacon

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared that Delhi is fast becoming the cultural capital of India, driven largely by an increased youth participation in traditional festivities. Attending a variety of Navratri events, Gupta stressed the BJP's commitment to not only developing Delhi but also enriching its cultural heritage.

She remarked on the vibrant atmosphere during Navratri and Durga Puja, noting that the city has never appeared so lively. Gupta has been frequenting Ramleelas, describing these visits as sources of great excitement and joy.

Reflecting on past Onam celebrations, Gupta praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for heralding a cultural renaissance. She highlighted the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign honoring the Prime Minister's 75th birthday, which has seen significant development in the capital, including new infrastructure projects.

Gupta also joined cultural events like the Dandiya and Garba night at Delhi University's Rugby Ground and the Bathukamma festival at Ramjas College, praising the efforts of Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra and the youth's active participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)