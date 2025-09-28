Left Menu

Delhi Blossoms as India's Cultural Beacon

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights Delhi's emergence as a cultural capital, emphasizing youth engagement in traditional festivals like Navratri and Durga Puja. Gupta celebrates the vibrant atmosphere in the city, citing major developmental works during the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign and drawing attention to Delhi's cultural renaissance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:01 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared that Delhi is fast becoming the cultural capital of India, driven largely by an increased youth participation in traditional festivities. Attending a variety of Navratri events, Gupta stressed the BJP's commitment to not only developing Delhi but also enriching its cultural heritage.

She remarked on the vibrant atmosphere during Navratri and Durga Puja, noting that the city has never appeared so lively. Gupta has been frequenting Ramleelas, describing these visits as sources of great excitement and joy.

Reflecting on past Onam celebrations, Gupta praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for heralding a cultural renaissance. She highlighted the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign honoring the Prime Minister's 75th birthday, which has seen significant development in the capital, including new infrastructure projects.

Gupta also joined cultural events like the Dandiya and Garba night at Delhi University's Rugby Ground and the Bathukamma festival at Ramjas College, praising the efforts of Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra and the youth's active participation.

