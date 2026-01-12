Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Champions Youth Dialogue at Viksit Bharat 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, encouraging youth engagement in national politics. The event features over 50 lakh young participants, introducing new initiatives like international participation and tech-driven social causes. Union Minister Mandaviya emphasized continued involvement through the 'MY Bharat' platform.

Prime Minister Modi Champions Youth Dialogue at Viksit Bharat 2026
PM Modi visited exhibition at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0 (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a noteworthy appearance at Bharat Mandapam to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026. This pivotal platform showcases dynamic ideas from India's youth, aligning with Modi's call for a politically-engaged yet unaffiliated youth presence.

The dialogue, an evolving platform now in its second iteration, took place from January 9-12. It witnessed the participation of more than 50 lakh young individuals across the nation, chosen through a stringent three-stage selection process involving a digital quiz, essay challenges, and state-level vision presentations.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Manuskh Mandaviya, addressed this fervent assembly, acknowledging their rigorous selection and the faith bestowed upon them by state leaders. He stressed continuing engagement via the 'MY Bharat' platform post-event as they strive towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

