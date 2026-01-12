Prime Minister Modi Champions Youth Dialogue at Viksit Bharat 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a noteworthy appearance at Bharat Mandapam to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026. This pivotal platform showcases dynamic ideas from India's youth, aligning with Modi's call for a politically-engaged yet unaffiliated youth presence.

The dialogue, an evolving platform now in its second iteration, took place from January 9-12. It witnessed the participation of more than 50 lakh young individuals across the nation, chosen through a stringent three-stage selection process involving a digital quiz, essay challenges, and state-level vision presentations.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Manuskh Mandaviya, addressed this fervent assembly, acknowledging their rigorous selection and the faith bestowed upon them by state leaders. He stressed continuing engagement via the 'MY Bharat' platform post-event as they strive towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)