Assam Seeks Singapore's Legal Assistance in Zubeen Garg Case

The Assam government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore to investigate singer Zubeen Garg's death. The government formed a 10-member SIT and plans to send officers to Singapore for the investigation. Accusations and lookout notices are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:04 IST
Assam Seeks Singapore's Legal Assistance in Zubeen Garg Case
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to activate the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, aiming to probe the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

According to Sarma's post on social media platform X, invoking the MLAT will facilitate full cooperation from Singaporean authorities, ensuring access to case details and aiding in extraditing the accused for justice. The Assam government has already set up a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Special DGP M P Gupta to delve into the circumstances surrounding Garg's September 19 death in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Assam's DGP Harmeet Singh noted that the MLAT exists with Singapore and that formal procedures are underway to launch a comprehensive investigation. Notices have been issued to several individuals related to the case, with lookout alerts circulated internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

