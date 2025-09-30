Left Menu

Witch-Hunt Against Sonam Wangchuk: A Stalwart Under Siege

Gitanjali Angmo speaks out against baseless narratives portraying her husband, education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, as anti-national. Despite providing clarifications, Wangchuk faces detention under the National Security Act. Angmo defends his achievements, questioning the witch-hunt against him and his movement for Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh.

30-09-2025
Sonam Wangchuk
Gitanjali Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) and wife of education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, has come forward to challenge accusations labelling her husband as anti-national. Speaking at a press conference, Angmo described the motives behind these narratives as part of a systematic 'witch-hunt' to undermine Wangchuk's movement for Ladakh's statehood and the Sixth Schedule protections.

Wangchuk, recently detained under the National Security Act following allegations of instigating violence on September 24, is being targeted with baseless allegations, according to Angmo. She called for transparency and debate on these charges, including claims of links to Pakistan, while lamenting her inability to contact Wangchuk or receive formal charges against him.

Angmo criticized the portrayal of her husband's achievements, including his receipt of the Magsaysay Award, questioning whether honoring innovators constitutes anti-national activity. She described recent actions as efforts to tarnish Wangchuk's reputation, emphasizing his contributions to sustainable development in Ladakh, and vowed to defend him through the legal system.

