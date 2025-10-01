Left Menu

Enchanting Bommakolu: A Visual Symphony of Tradition and Devotion

Kuttu Veerasaiva showcases a stunning Golu at his Thiruvananthapuram residence with 7,400 figurines. This cherished Navratri tradition embodies faith and cultural heritage, featuring rare clay, brass, and panchaloha idols. The display, open to the public, captures the timeless essence of good triumphing over evil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:52 IST
7400 figurines Bommakolu display in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resplendent celebration of culture and devotion, Kuttu Veerasaiva, Tantri of Pettah Melamkode Ishakkiyamma Temple, has crafted an awe-inspiring Bommakolu display at his home, Shaktikripa, in Thiruvananthapuram. Featuring 7,400 figurines, the display is a vivid part of Navratri, illustrating the triumph of good over evil through its symbolic arrangements.

The Bommakolu showcases an array of intricately arranged clay figurines, embodying faith and heritage among devotees of Goddess Durga. This year, Kuttu Veerasaiva's stunning Golu display extends across his residence, with a rich tapestry of clay, brass, and panchaloha idols spanning from the car porch to the dining table.

Collectors' treasures and heirlooms, some over a century old, stand out among the display's highlights, including 110-year-old idols of Lord Ganesha. Visitors are captivated by the thematic variety, from rare red sandalwood marapachi dolls to depictions of zodiac signs and forms of Ganesha. The Golu will be open for public viewing until Vijayadashami, concluding on October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

