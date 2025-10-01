Enchanting Bommakolu: A Visual Symphony of Tradition and Devotion

In a resplendent celebration of culture and devotion, Kuttu Veerasaiva, Tantri of Pettah Melamkode Ishakkiyamma Temple, has crafted an awe-inspiring Bommakolu display at his home, Shaktikripa, in Thiruvananthapuram. Featuring 7,400 figurines, the display is a vivid part of Navratri, illustrating the triumph of good over evil through its symbolic arrangements.

The Bommakolu showcases an array of intricately arranged clay figurines, embodying faith and heritage among devotees of Goddess Durga. This year, Kuttu Veerasaiva's stunning Golu display extends across his residence, with a rich tapestry of clay, brass, and panchaloha idols spanning from the car porch to the dining table.

Collectors' treasures and heirlooms, some over a century old, stand out among the display's highlights, including 110-year-old idols of Lord Ganesha. Visitors are captivated by the thematic variety, from rare red sandalwood marapachi dolls to depictions of zodiac signs and forms of Ganesha. The Golu will be open for public viewing until Vijayadashami, concluding on October 2.

