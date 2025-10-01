Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests in Zubeen Garg's Death Probe

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma, connected to the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, are in 14-day police custody. Arrested in Delhi and transported to Guwahati, they face investigation by a specially formed SIT. Garg's wife hopes for clarity on his last moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:00 IST
High-Profile Arrests in Zubeen Garg's Death Probe
The chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, were taken into police custody for 14 days, following their arrest by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate in relation to the singer's death in Singapore.

The pair were apprehended in Delhi and transferred to Guwahati, with Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta confirming that the investigation will proceed according to legal procedures. An SIT, headed by Gupta, is probing the circumstances around Garg's death.

A lookout notice was issued through Interpol, leading to Mahanta's detention at the Delhi airport. Meanwhile, Sharma was tracked near the Delhi-Haryana border and subsequently arrested. Both are currently being detained at the CID office amid tight security, with ongoing investigations.

