High-Profile Arrests in Zubeen Garg's Death Probe

The chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, were taken into police custody for 14 days, following their arrest by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate in relation to the singer's death in Singapore.

The pair were apprehended in Delhi and transferred to Guwahati, with Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta confirming that the investigation will proceed according to legal procedures. An SIT, headed by Gupta, is probing the circumstances around Garg's death.

A lookout notice was issued through Interpol, leading to Mahanta's detention at the Delhi airport. Meanwhile, Sharma was tracked near the Delhi-Haryana border and subsequently arrested. Both are currently being detained at the CID office amid tight security, with ongoing investigations.