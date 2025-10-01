Controversy Erupts Over Demolished Bookstall in Tripura
The demolition of a bookstall set up by Tripura's CPI(M) unit during Durga Puja has sparked controversy. Alleging suppression of progressive literature, party officials claim the act was intentional. While AMC cites road obstruction, CPI(M) asserts this reflects broader political tensions involving freedom of speech.
In a move that has sparked significant controversy in Tripura, the CPI(M) unit condemned the demolition of its bookstall. Set up in front of Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan, the party alleged this act was an attempt to suppress progressive literature.
CPI(M) West district secretary Ratan Das explained that the bookstall has traditionally been set up during Durga Puja and political events to promote progressive ideas. However, a task force from Agartala Municipal Corporation dismantled it, citing road blockage, a claim Das refuted.
Mayor Dipak Majumder defended the action, stating that such stalls impeded traffic. He accused the CPI(M) of attempting to sell books on Marx and Lenin by obstructing roads, branding it a 'bad practice' during the festive period.
