Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Demolished Bookstall in Tripura

The demolition of a bookstall set up by Tripura's CPI(M) unit during Durga Puja has sparked controversy. Alleging suppression of progressive literature, party officials claim the act was intentional. While AMC cites road obstruction, CPI(M) asserts this reflects broader political tensions involving freedom of speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:14 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Demolished Bookstall in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has sparked significant controversy in Tripura, the CPI(M) unit condemned the demolition of its bookstall. Set up in front of Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan, the party alleged this act was an attempt to suppress progressive literature.

CPI(M) West district secretary Ratan Das explained that the bookstall has traditionally been set up during Durga Puja and political events to promote progressive ideas. However, a task force from Agartala Municipal Corporation dismantled it, citing road blockage, a claim Das refuted.

Mayor Dipak Majumder defended the action, stating that such stalls impeded traffic. He accused the CPI(M) of attempting to sell books on Marx and Lenin by obstructing roads, branding it a 'bad practice' during the festive period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

 India
2
Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

 India
3
Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

 Global
4
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025