Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Maha Navami with Kanya Pujan Ritual

On Maha Navami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the Kanya Pujan ritual at Gorakhnath temple, washing the feet of nine girls symbolizing Goddess Durga. Continuing the tradition of honoring 'Matr Shakti', he presented gifts and served food, while also performing rituals for other participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:00 IST
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony at the Gorakhnath temple for Maha Navami. This ritual includes washing the feet of nine young girls, who are revered as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

The Chief Minister upheld the Gorakhnath Peeth's legacy of respecting 'Matr Shakti', by honoring these girls with gifts and food. Adityanath also performed similar rituals for a six-month-old baby and a boy dressed as Lord Hanuman.

In a gesture of humility and reverence, he personally served meals to the girls and young boys in the temple's dining facility. The event also saw the participation of senior priests, including Mahant Yogi Kamalnath.

