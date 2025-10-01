Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Maha Navami with Kanya Pujan Ritual

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony at the Gorakhnath temple for Maha Navami. This ritual includes washing the feet of nine young girls, who are revered as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

The Chief Minister upheld the Gorakhnath Peeth's legacy of respecting 'Matr Shakti', by honoring these girls with gifts and food. Adityanath also performed similar rituals for a six-month-old baby and a boy dressed as Lord Hanuman.

In a gesture of humility and reverence, he personally served meals to the girls and young boys in the temple's dining facility. The event also saw the participation of senior priests, including Mahant Yogi Kamalnath.