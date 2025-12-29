Karma Kaariya Nilaiyam: Singapore's New Haven for Hindu Post-Death Rituals

A newly opened facility dedicated to post-death rituals for Singapore's Hindu community is now operational at Changi Beach. The state-owned Hindu Endowments Board, which unveiled the Karma Kaariya Nilaiyam, offers the venue for families wishing to perform ceremonies for their departed on the 13th or 16th day after cremation.

The one-storey building features four private halls that can be reserved online for SGD 50, granting families a secluded and secure area to conduct rituals without facing the previous challenges of adverse weather conditions. According to Satish Appoo, secretary of HEB, the facility responds to a long-standing need for a respectful environment for mourners.

Community feedback, as noted by Veerappan Ramesh, a priest at Sri Arasakesari Sivan Temple, has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the increased comfort and privacy provided. This development marks a significant improvement in accommodating religious practices while preserving the sanctity and dignity of the proceedings.

