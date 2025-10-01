Left Menu

Lalita Goenka's Honorary Doctorate: A Celebration of Hindi Literary Excellence

Lalita Goenka, a renowned poet and writer, received an Honorary Doctorate in Hindi Literature from Kashi Hindi Vidyapeeth, presented by actor Vivek Oberoi. Goenka's work, known for its lyrical beauty, continues to inspire readers and enrich the cultural soul of India, merging art and literature for future generations.

In a celebratory event, acclaimed poet and writer Lalita Goenka was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Hindi Literature by the esteemed Kashi Hindi Vidyapeeth. The accolade was further distinguished by its presentation by actor and philanthropist Vivek Oberoi.

Lalita Goenka's literary creations are treasured for their profound sensitivity and cultural resonance, intertwining India's rich heritage with lyrical prose. Her work not only enriches Hindi literature but also inspires countless readers to appreciate the language's intrinsic beauty.

Accepting the award, Goenka highlighted that literature is a vessel for preserving and transmitting our soul's essence to future generations. She credited her readers for this honor, emphasizing the shared responsibility in nurturing India's cultural legacy through art and literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

