Transformational Dialogue: Embracing 'The Art of Conversation'

Khurshed Dordi has published his debut book, 'The Art of Conversation,' which emphasizes the importance of genuine communication in building trust and creating impact. Published by Penguin Random House India and marketed by The Sunflower Seeds, the book targets both professional and personal realms, seeking to inspire meaningful human connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:32 IST
Renowned business and leadership coach, Khurshed Dordi, has stepped into the literary world with his debut book, 'The Art of Conversation.' Dordi, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience at top banks, aims to rejuvenate the art of dialogue, shifting it from mere transactions to meaningful exchanges.

Discussing the motivation behind his writing, Dordi expressed concern over the growing loss of genuine communication in boardrooms, families, and friendships. He believes that empathy-driven conversations are crucial for trust and impact, making his work relevant across both professional and personal spheres.

Preeti Chaturvedi, CEO of The Sunflower Seeds, emphasized the book's appeal, citing its potential to fulfill the universal desire for feeling heard and connected. Executive Editor Radhika Marwah from Penguin Random House India praised the work for its timely message, acknowledging its power to foster authentic relationships and deep listening.

