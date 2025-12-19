Delhi's Battle Against 'Very Poor' Air Quality: A Multi-Sector Approach

Delhi is facing severe air pollution challenges, with the air quality index remaining in the 'very poor' category for the fourth straight day, escalating concerns of public health hazards.

In response, authorities have implemented measures such as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' mandate and restrictions on entry of older vehicles, steps aimed at reducing emission sources, according to data showing over 11,776 fines issued against violators.

Authorities continue their clampdown on pollution, with initiatives like smart number plate recognition devices for effective enforcement. However, compliance varies across areas, highlighting the need for consistent application of rules to combat the city's deteriorating air conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)