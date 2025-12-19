Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against 'Very Poor' Air Quality: A Multi-Sector Approach

Delhi grapples with worsening air quality, as the city's AQI remains 'very poor'. Stringent measures including 'No PUC, No Fuel' rules and bans on older vehicles aim to combat pollution. Despite increased compliance, enforcement challenges persist, with strategic efforts focusing on regulation, waste management, and dust control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:38 IST
Delhi is facing severe air pollution challenges, with the air quality index remaining in the 'very poor' category for the fourth straight day, escalating concerns of public health hazards.

In response, authorities have implemented measures such as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' mandate and restrictions on entry of older vehicles, steps aimed at reducing emission sources, according to data showing over 11,776 fines issued against violators.

Authorities continue their clampdown on pollution, with initiatives like smart number plate recognition devices for effective enforcement. However, compliance varies across areas, highlighting the need for consistent application of rules to combat the city's deteriorating air conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

