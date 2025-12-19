Left Menu

Adani Airports' Soaring Vision: Navi Mumbai's Role in India's Aviation Hub Ambitions

Adani Airports anticipates reaching 120 million passengers next year with the operation of its eighth airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airport is expected to become a major aviation hub, with four terminals and a 90 million passenger capacity. India aims to establish itself as a global aviation hub.

Adani Airports is poised for significant growth as it projects total passenger traffic at its eight airports, including the soon-to-be-operational Navi Mumbai airport, to hit 120 million next year. This ambitious target is a significant leap from last year's 89-90 million.

The new Navi Mumbai International Airport, set to start operations on December 25, is anticipated to play a pivotal role in this growth. Spread over 1,160 hectares, it will feature four terminals capable of handling up to 90 million passengers annually. This infrastructure development aims to establish India as a global aviation hub.

With India's civil aviation market growing rapidly, Adani Airports is focused on fortifying its domestic network rather than seeking international assets. The planned technology and infrastructure improvements are expected to lead Navi Mumbai airport to become a central hub for Indian airlines.

