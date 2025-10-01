Left Menu

Prince Harry and Celebrities' Legal Battle Against Daily Mail

Prince Harry, alongside high-profile figures like Elton John, is suing Associated Newspapers for alleged privacy breaches. As the trial approaches, the publisher seeks to limit the scope to specific incidents. Accusations include hacking and unlawful information gathering, part of a broader phone-hacking scandal involving British tabloids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:20 IST
Prince Harry and several high-profile figures, including Elton John, are embroiled in a legal battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers. They accuse the tabloid of serious privacy breaches, spanning three decades, including claims of voicemail hacking and obtaining medical records by deception.

As the case heads to trial next year, the publisher is pushing to limit the lawsuit's scope to specific instances of wrongdoing. It argues that some allegations are based on previous legal decisions against other media outlets, which should not be included in the current case.

This legal action marks the first time Associated Newspapers has been implicated in the UK's phone-hacking scandal. Prince Harry, a vocal critic of British tabloids, blames them for various unlawful invasions of privacy and holds them partially responsible for his mother's tragic death.

