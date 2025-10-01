The Divide in US Book Bans: Stephen King Leads Censorship Chart

A recent PEN America report exposes the ongoing divide in US schools regarding book bans, identifying Stephen King as the most frequently censored author. The report, titled "Banned in the USA," documents over 6,800 instances of book bannings for the 2024-2025 school year, signaling a persistent trend of censorship in educational institutions.

States like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee account for the majority of these bans, with books often targeted due to LGBTQ+ themes, depictions of race, and controversial passages. Despite the divisive climate, some states have implemented laws to curb book removal powers, showcasing a complex landscape of varied responses across the nation.

Moreover, the federal response to these censorship efforts has been controversial, with the Department of Education labeling the issue a "hoax." As book banning continues, the PEN report underscores the challenges in obtaining comprehensive data and the broader implications on free expression in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)