Left Menu

The Divide in US Book Bans: Stephen King Leads Censorship Chart

A new report by PEN America highlights book bans in US schools, with Stephen King identified as the most censored author. Over 6,800 instances of book removals were tracked, predominantly in Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. The bans mainly target LGBT+, race, and controversial themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:26 IST
The Divide in US Book Bans: Stephen King Leads Censorship Chart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent PEN America report exposes the ongoing divide in US schools regarding book bans, identifying Stephen King as the most frequently censored author. The report, titled "Banned in the USA," documents over 6,800 instances of book bannings for the 2024-2025 school year, signaling a persistent trend of censorship in educational institutions.

States like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee account for the majority of these bans, with books often targeted due to LGBTQ+ themes, depictions of race, and controversial passages. Despite the divisive climate, some states have implemented laws to curb book removal powers, showcasing a complex landscape of varied responses across the nation.

Moreover, the federal response to these censorship efforts has been controversial, with the Department of Education labeling the issue a "hoax." As book banning continues, the PEN report underscores the challenges in obtaining comprehensive data and the broader implications on free expression in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

 India
2
Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

 India
3
Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

 India
4
Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025