Tragic Church Collapse Claims Lives in Ethiopia

A church collapse in Ethiopia's Amhara region resulted in at least 25 fatalities. The incident occurred during a religious gathering, with victims including children and the elderly. Local authorities warn that the death toll could rise. Hospitals are seeking aid to manage over 100 injuries.

Updated: 01-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:28 IST
A devastating incident unfolded in Ethiopia's Amhara region when a church under construction collapsed, resulting in at least 25 fatalities, local authorities confirmed. The tragic event occurred early Wednesday at Menjar Shenkora Arerti Mariam Church, amid annual celebrations honoring St. Mary.

Seyoum Altaye, a clinician at a nearby hospital, reported that the casualties included children and the elderly, with the confirmed deaths at 25 and over a hundred individuals injured so far. The hospital is actively seeking assistance from the Red Cross to care for the injured.

Local administrator Teshale Tilahun expressed concerns over a potential rise in the death toll, describing the event as a "tragic loss for the community." Emergency services continue to respond to the situation as families await news of their loved ones.

