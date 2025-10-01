Abhishek Banerjee's Call for Unity on Maha Navami
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, conveyed his Maha Navami wishes, emphasizing courage and unity in Bengal. He toured Durga Puja pandals, showcasing Bengal's cultural heritage, and criticized the BJP for disrupting state dignity. Banerjee urged working towards a united and dignified Bengal.
Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, marked Maha Navami by extending warm wishes to Bengal's residents and underscoring the importance of unity and dignity. He expressed his sentiments by visiting various notable Durga Puja pandals, accompanied by his daughter.
In a heartfelt message on social media, Banerjee emphasized that Maha Navami symbolizes the culmination of Shakti, urging every son and daughter of Bengal to manifest courage and protect sacred values. He also highlighted the empowerment bestowed by Maa Durga, envisioning a Bengal characterized by dignity, unity, and abundance.
While he refrained from delving deeply into the specifics of his comments on unity, Banerjee has previously criticized the BJP for allegedly harming Bengal's dignity and attempting societal polarization for political advantages. Touring pandals, Banerjee celebrated Bengal's identity, heritage, and culture against the backdrop of traditional music and chants.
