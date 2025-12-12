Celebrating Human Rights Day: India's Legacy of Dignity and Ethics

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal affirmed the deep-rooted presence of human rights within India's philosophical and cultural traditions during an event on Human Rights Day.

Speaking at a Law Commission gathering, Meghwal highlighted how notions of human dignity and ethical conduct have been integral to India's civilisational narrative, drawing inspiration from luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

The event also featured an essay competition themed 'Ensuring Everyday Essentials: Public Services and Dignity for All.' Meghwal recognized the commendable entries from Commission officials, legal consultants, and interns, celebrating their valuable contributions.

