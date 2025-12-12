From Tragedy to Dignity: The Legacy of Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala

Days before the catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed his life, filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala had vowed to his father to buy a house for the family after paying off debts. The tragedy's aftermath, however, offered a silver lining for his bereaved family.

On that tragic June day, an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 out of 242 onboard and 19 individuals on the ground. Among the ground victims was Naroda-resident Mahesh Jirawala, passing by the crash site.

Mahesh's legacy persisted through the compensation causing a positive change in his family's life, enabling them to clear debts and purchase a home as promised. This act ensured dignity for them, even beyond his untimely passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)