Allu Sirish Set to Engage Nayanika Amid Family Blessings

Indian actor Allu Sirish, widely known as the younger sibling of superstar Allu Arjun, has announced his engagement to girlfriend Nayanika. The engagement ceremony is set for October 31, aligning with the birth anniversary of Allu Sirish's grandfather and the legendary actor, Allu Ramalingaiah.

Sharing the heartwarming news on Instagram, Sirish posted a charming picture featuring him and Nayanika against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. 'Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart—I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October,' Sirish penned in a heartfelt note.

Sirish further shared, 'My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together.Our families have embraced our love with immense joy.' Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sirish was last seen in 'Buddy,' an action-comedy-fantasy film that hit the screens in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)