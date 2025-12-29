Congress Leader Sparks Controversy with RSS-Al-Qaeda Comparison

In a controversial statement, Congress leader Udit Raj has endorsed fellow party member Manickam Tagore's comparison of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda. Raj asserts that the RSS functions similarly to such groups, inciting rumors and instigating conflict, referencing the 2007 Samjhauta Express bombing.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj acknowledges distinctions between the RSS and Al-Qaeda, noting both entities have been accused of spreading communal discord. However, he highlights that the RSS presents itself as a legitimate organization, unlike Al-Qaeda, a recognized terrorist outfit.

Criticism has arisen from Lok Janshakti Party (RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary, who rebukes the Congress for its statements against the RSS, alleging hypocrisy and defending the RSS's national interest contributions. The debate intensifies as political parties clash over ideologies and accusations of spreading hate.

(With inputs from agencies.)