Congress Leader Sparks Controversy with RSS-Al-Qaeda Comparison
Congress leader Udit Raj supported Manickam Tagore's comparison of the RSS to terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda, stirring controversy. While some politicians agree, others strongly condemn the statements, arguing that the RSS works in the national interest and is incomparable to organizations founded on hate and terror.
In a controversial statement, Congress leader Udit Raj has endorsed fellow party member Manickam Tagore's comparison of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda. Raj asserts that the RSS functions similarly to such groups, inciting rumors and instigating conflict, referencing the 2007 Samjhauta Express bombing.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj acknowledges distinctions between the RSS and Al-Qaeda, noting both entities have been accused of spreading communal discord. However, he highlights that the RSS presents itself as a legitimate organization, unlike Al-Qaeda, a recognized terrorist outfit.
Criticism has arisen from Lok Janshakti Party (RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary, who rebukes the Congress for its statements against the RSS, alleging hypocrisy and defending the RSS's national interest contributions. The debate intensifies as political parties clash over ideologies and accusations of spreading hate.
