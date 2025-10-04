Kashmir Literature Festival 2025: A Celebration of Words and Culture
The Kashmir Literature Festival-2025, set to take place in Srinagar on October 11-12, aims to celebrate Kashmir's rich literary heritage. Organized by the Srikula Foundation, it will feature over 50 speakers, panel discussions, and cultural performances, highlighting Kashmiri literature, young voices, and women writers among others.
Srinagar is gearing up to host the Kashmir Literature Festival-2025, a two-day celebration of literary and cultural diversity on October 11-12. Organized by the Srikula Foundation, the event promises a vibrant confluence of creativity and inspiration at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre.
The festival will welcome more than 50 speakers and authors who will engage in thought-provoking sessions on contemporary literature, history, media, art, technology, and cultural heritage. Notably, the event will spotlight young voices, women writers, and the rich tapestry of Kashmiri literature through a series of panels and discussions.
Highlights of the festival include a book fair, art exhibition, and performances showcasing Kashmir's traditions. Through these diverse events, the festival aims to preserve and promote the Valley's unique literary narratives, providing a platform for writers, poets, and storytellers to reach a wider audience both locally and globally.
