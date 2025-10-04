Kashmir Literature Festival 2025: A Celebration of Words and Culture

Srinagar is gearing up to host the Kashmir Literature Festival-2025, a two-day celebration of literary and cultural diversity on October 11-12. Organized by the Srikula Foundation, the event promises a vibrant confluence of creativity and inspiration at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

The festival will welcome more than 50 speakers and authors who will engage in thought-provoking sessions on contemporary literature, history, media, art, technology, and cultural heritage. Notably, the event will spotlight young voices, women writers, and the rich tapestry of Kashmiri literature through a series of panels and discussions.

Highlights of the festival include a book fair, art exhibition, and performances showcasing Kashmir's traditions. Through these diverse events, the festival aims to preserve and promote the Valley's unique literary narratives, providing a platform for writers, poets, and storytellers to reach a wider audience both locally and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)