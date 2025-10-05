Left Menu

Temple Turmoil: Mismanagement and Secret Groups in Kerala's Devaswom Boards

Vellappally Natesan, a prominent Ezhava leader, has raised concerns about the mismanagement and presence of secret groups siphoning funds in Kerala's Devaswom Boards, urging for reduced government interference. Allegations of missing temple gold and calls for a probe into gold-plating irregularities have heightened scrutiny on temple administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:08 IST
Temple Turmoil: Mismanagement and Secret Groups in Kerala's Devaswom Boards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vellappally Natesan, a notable Ezhava community leader, has sounded an alarm over the presence of "secret groups" within Devaswom Boards in Kerala, allegedly exploiting wealthy devotees. This comes amid ongoing controversies over temple mismanagement.

The general secretary of SNDP detailed concerns about the lack of transparency in temple administration, referencing the Sabarimala Temple gold-plating row. He claimed political influence affects the autonomy of Devaswom Boards and called for professionalization and reduced government intervention.

Natesan's statements are further echoed by calls for a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities, with political parties such as the UDF demanding a central agency probe. The Travancore Devaswom Board has also committed to seeking a full inquiry from the Kerala High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
2
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India
4
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025