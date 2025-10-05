Temple Turmoil: Mismanagement and Secret Groups in Kerala's Devaswom Boards

Vellappally Natesan, a notable Ezhava community leader, has sounded an alarm over the presence of "secret groups" within Devaswom Boards in Kerala, allegedly exploiting wealthy devotees. This comes amid ongoing controversies over temple mismanagement.

The general secretary of SNDP detailed concerns about the lack of transparency in temple administration, referencing the Sabarimala Temple gold-plating row. He claimed political influence affects the autonomy of Devaswom Boards and called for professionalization and reduced government intervention.

Natesan's statements are further echoed by calls for a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities, with political parties such as the UDF demanding a central agency probe. The Travancore Devaswom Board has also committed to seeking a full inquiry from the Kerala High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)