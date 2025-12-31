Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

A heated exchange unfolded on Wednesday as CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswam clashed with SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, who called the Left party 'betrayers.'

The verbal confrontation began following inquiries to Natesan concerning his perceived role in the ruling LDF's recent local elections failure. Criticism also arose from reported comments regarding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's support, despite alleged controversial remarks by Natesan against minorities.

Viswam retaliated, denouncing Natesan's assessment of the CPI and refuting his right to critique LDF party conduct. The tensions have been exacerbated by criticisms of CM Vijayan's association with Natesan, underscoring internal unrest within the LDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)