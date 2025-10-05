Victoria Beckham dazzled audience members at Paris Fashion Week with her latest collection that featured chic slip dresses and leather jackets displayed within the historic setting of the Val-de-Grace abbey. Guests braved rainy weather to witness the unveiling of her spring-summer collection.

British singer Robbie Williams announced the cancellation of his planned concert in Istanbul due to safety concerns after city authorities decided to act on protests against his performance. Observers had linked the concert date to sensitive geopolitical anniversaries.

Taylor Swift reignites the music industry with her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' generating massive midnight sales and global events. Meanwhile, actor George Clooney has openly criticized proposed tariffs on foreign films as counterproductive, while Brazilian scammers allegedly made millions using digital manipulations of model Gisele Bundchen.

