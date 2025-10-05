Left Menu

Delhi Government Pledges Support to Traditional Artisans: Prajapati Community in Focus

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized her government's commitment to the upliftment of the Prajapati (Kumhar) community, promising support for welfare, education, and skill development. At a community event, she praised their artistry and vowed to promote local craftsmanship, aligning with PM Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.

  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that her government is determined to support the Prajapati (Kumhar) community in various aspects, including education and skill development.

Speaking at the Prajapati Mahakumbh in Narela, she commended the community's dedication to their artistry and craftsmanship, highlighting their significant role in traditional industries.

Gupta assured that her administration would safeguard the community's interests and strive to improve their economic conditions while aligning with Prime Minister Modi's 'Swadeshi' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives.

