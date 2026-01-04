Transforming Trash: Prashant Pandey's Artistry with Cigarette Butts

In an extraordinary fusion of art and urban waste, Jaipur-based artist Prashant Pandey has turned discarded cigarette butts into unique sculptures. His latest exhibition, 'Biography', will be showcased at Mumbai's Gallery Maskara during the 2026 Gallery Weekend.

With each sculpture made from approximately 5,000 cigarette butts, Pandey has repurposed over 3.5 lakh pieces of litter to craft over 70 individual works. The cigarette remnants, collected over several years from various public spaces, tell silent stories of human presence and habits.

Beyond this contemporary showcase, Pandey's versatility is evident in his traditional sculptural projects, such as his involvement in the intricate Ram Darbar idols at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. His mastery spans both modern and classical art forms, exemplifying his broad artistic prowess.

