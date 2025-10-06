Left Menu

Re-staging the Mime: Kumbala Students' Powerful Pro-Palestine Performance

Students at Kumbala Government Higher Secondary School restaged a pro-Palestine mime that was disrupted previously. The drama avoided any explicit displays, adhering to guidelines. Education Minister supported the act, emphasizing students' rights. A protest by BJP activists followed. An inquiry into teachers' interference is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:20 IST
Re-staging the Mime: Kumbala Students' Powerful Pro-Palestine Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students at Kumbala Government Higher Secondary School successfully restaged a pro-Palestine mime after it was disrupted by teachers last week. The students performed without placards or flags, adhering to school guidelines, while some audience members shouted slogans.

The Education Minister praised the students' expression of solidarity with Palestine, reinforcing commitment to their democratic and secular rights. Meanwhile, BJP activists protested, demanding legal action, but were blocked by police.

An investigation is ongoing regarding the teachers who halted the original performance. The Parent-Teacher Association had suspended the arts festival, but under ministerial intervention, the mime was brought back to stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025