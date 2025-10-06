Re-staging the Mime: Kumbala Students' Powerful Pro-Palestine Performance

Students at Kumbala Government Higher Secondary School successfully restaged a pro-Palestine mime after it was disrupted by teachers last week. The students performed without placards or flags, adhering to school guidelines, while some audience members shouted slogans.

The Education Minister praised the students' expression of solidarity with Palestine, reinforcing commitment to their democratic and secular rights. Meanwhile, BJP activists protested, demanding legal action, but were blocked by police.

An investigation is ongoing regarding the teachers who halted the original performance. The Parent-Teacher Association had suspended the arts festival, but under ministerial intervention, the mime was brought back to stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)