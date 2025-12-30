Delhi Stray Dogs Allegation: Education Minister Ashish Sood Denies AAP's Claims

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has dismissed allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming teachers have been given responsibilities related to stray dogs. Sood accused AAP of spreading misinformation, affirming no such duties exist for teachers.

Sood, during a press conference, challenged the AAP to provide any evidence supporting their claims about teachers being diverted from their academic roles. He mentioned that while schools were advised to appoint nodal officers regarding stray dogs by a Supreme Court order, teachers received no specific assignments.

Sood also recounted past instances where AAP allegedly spread falsehoods to create confusion within the administration, suggesting these are efforts to defame a government prioritizing public interest. He reiterated the government remains committed to efficient governance despite opposing narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)