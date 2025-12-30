Left Menu

Delhi Stray Dogs Allegation: Education Minister Ashish Sood Denies AAP's Claims

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood refutes AAP's claim that teachers are assigned duties for stray dogs, labeling it misinformation. The DoE clarified no teachers were tasked with such roles. Sood challenges AAP to prove its allegations and defends the government against claims of administrative confusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:29 IST
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has dismissed allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming teachers have been given responsibilities related to stray dogs. Sood accused AAP of spreading misinformation, affirming no such duties exist for teachers.

Sood, during a press conference, challenged the AAP to provide any evidence supporting their claims about teachers being diverted from their academic roles. He mentioned that while schools were advised to appoint nodal officers regarding stray dogs by a Supreme Court order, teachers received no specific assignments.

Sood also recounted past instances where AAP allegedly spread falsehoods to create confusion within the administration, suggesting these are efforts to defame a government prioritizing public interest. He reiterated the government remains committed to efficient governance despite opposing narratives.

