Quantum Breakthrough: Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded

John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking research in quantum mechanical tunnelling. The prestigious award ceremony takes place on December 10, coinciding with the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death. Nobel Prizes are internationally recognized as a singular honor.

Updated: 07-10-2025 15:36 IST

On Tuesday, John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis received the Nobel Prize in Physics for their significant contributions to the field of quantum mechanical tunnelling.

The official award ceremony is scheduled for December 10, a date marking the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel's death, showcasing the tradition and prestige associated with the Nobel legacy.

The prestigious award, along with an $11 million kronor cash prize, continues to honor achievements across various fields. Other Nobel announcements this week include the chemistry prize on Wednesday, literature on Thursday, and the coveted Peace Prize on Friday.

