Mohanlal Lauded by Army Chief: A Star's Military Commitment

Malayalam actor Mohanlal, a Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient and Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, received a commendation from the Indian Army Chief. He expressed pride in his association with the Army and discussed plans for enhancing the Territorial Army's efficiency. Film projects on the armed forces were also hinted at.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:15 IST
Mohanlal Lauded by Army Chief: A Star's Military Commitment
Mohanlal
  Country:
  India

Malayalam film icon Mohanlal, who recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was honored by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi with a commendation.

A Lieutenant Colonel with the Territorial Army, Mohanlal described the accolade as a 'great gesture' from the Army fraternity, which he has been part of for 16 years. Post-ceremony, he emphasized his commitment to aiding the Army and improving civilian life.

In discussions with the Army Chief, Mohanlal explored ideas for enhancing the efficiency of Territorial Army units. When questioned about future film projects, he mentioned ongoing collaborations with director Major Ravi on military-themed movies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

